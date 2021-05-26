Chelsea star expected to announce his departure after UCL final as he looks for a new house after agreeing a deal elsewhere

It’s expected that a few Chelsea players will be moved on this summer, and it really does look like the best time for Olivier Giroud to move on.

He’s always overlooked to start the season and ends up working his way back into the side when it becomes clear how reliable he is, but he’s been linked with an exit for a while and a report from Calciomercato has indicated that his departure is set to be confirmed.

It’s believed that he’s agreed a two-year deal with AC Milan worth around €4m a season, while it’s just a case of sorting out the finer details. On top of that they add that he’s searching for a house in Milan, so that suggests he’s pretty confident that the deal will go through.

He still has one more game with Chelsea as he prepares for the Champions League final against Man City this weekend, and it’s expected that the confirmation of his move to Milan will be confirmed shortly afterwards.

It would be a surprise if he starts on Saturday but you can see him making an impact from the bench, so he’ll be hoping to go out as a hero before spending his final great years in Milan.