AC Milan are reportedly eyeing up a potential double transfer raid on Chelsea this summer.

According to Eurosport, the Italian giants are hoping to make Fikayo Tomori’s loan move permanent for around £25million, and are also eyeing up Olivier Giroud on a free transfer.

Tomori has shone since moving to Milan on loan and it makes sense that the Rossoneri would want to keep him, but it looks like it could end up being a major transfer error by Chelsea.

The Blues have often let promising young players go without giving them a chance, and they lived to regret it with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Mohamed Salah and Romelu Lukaku.

Giroud, meanwhile, is nearing the end of his contract at Stamford Bridge and Milan are expected to move for him, though West Ham also have a long-standing interest in the Frenchman, according to Eurosport.

It could be that Giroud will be joining Tomori at the San Siro, but Eurosport suggests West Ham will also try their luck with an offer for the 34-year-old.

Giroud has been a decent squad player for Chelsea but he’ll surely want to play regularly and that would probably be more likely for him at Milan.