Ex-Red Devil unsure if Manchester United should swoop as two big names become available for transfer

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick is unsure about whether his club should take advantage of the fact that two big names in Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard look set to be available in this summer’s transfer window.

The pair are big names but have both struggled in recent times, and it’s not too surprising to see that they could be offloaded by Real Madrid, as reported by Sky Sports.

Not so long ago, Bale or Hazard would have been dream signings for Man Utd, but Chadwick is now concerned about the recent fitness record of Hazard in particular, whilst admitting he’s not been blown away by Bale’s form on loan at Tottenham.

MORE: Manchester United, City and Chelsea face paying astronomical transfer fee for Harry Kane

United do need to strengthen in attack this summer, but Chadwick says he’d rather see his old club target the likes of Harry Kane, Erling Haaland or Jadon Sancho, though he did concede that Bale could perhaps end up being a similar sort of signing to Edinson Cavani, who has been a real hit at Old Trafford.

“They’ve both got plenty to offer,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside. “There’d be concerns maybe of Hazard’s injury record at Real Madrid, where he hasn’t played many games and hasn’t looked the player he was at Chelsea.

“Bale’s been stop-start at Spurs. If there’s money in the bank and there are options better than those two – which sounds harsh when you’re talking about two world class players – but where United are at, thinking about Harry Kane, Erling Haaland, Jadon Sancho … players who could maybe offer more, players who are the stage of their careers to play for many years as top, top players.

“Bale could maybe be of a similar mould to Cavani, but I’m not sure it would be right for the club. The recruitment might change now with Ed Woodward leaving, so it will be interesting to see what that looks like.

“Bale and Hazard would certainly be interesting options, but I would be a bit surprised if United brought either of them in.”

“The pair are said to regularly play video games online together” – which £80m star has struck up a friendship with a key figure at Man Utd? Click here to find out.