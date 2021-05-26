Gareth Bale’s agent responds to shock retirement rumours

The agent of Real Madrid ace Gareth Bale has dismissed reports of his client retiring this summer as “rubbish”.

The Wales international has been on loan at Tottenham this season and his long-term future remains unclear, though it seems highly unlikely he’ll be involved in the first-team at Real Madrid any time soon.

Remarkably, this led to a huge claim from Spanish outlet ABC, who suggested Bale could retire from football this summer to focus on golf.

Bale’s agent Jonathan Barnett has now come out and rubbished these rumours, refusing to even discuss them because he felt it wasn’t worth talking about, as per talkSPORT.

It did seem a bit strange to hear that Bale could hang up his boots at the age of just 31, with the former Southampton youngster looking like he still has plenty to offer.

Bale had a decent season back on loan at Spurs after a slow start, and even if he doesn’t stay there permanently or get another chance at the Bernabeu, he could make a fine signing for a number of top clubs.