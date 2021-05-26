“He’s got to go” – These Man United fans react as Solskjaer’s tactics result in defeat vs Villarreal

The old cliche about penalty shootouts being a lottery simply isn’t true – it takes skill and execution to score or save a spot-kick so the winner of the shootout has earned it.

That doesn’t mean that it’s the ideal situation for teams to get into as nerves can play a huge part, so if you’re holding out for a penalty shootout then it says you don’t fancy your chances of winning the game in the conventional manner by outscoring the opponent.

Man United were completely dominant in normal time tonight against Villarreal so they had to fancy their chances of wearing the opponent down and finding the winning goal.

What transpired was a bizarre refusal from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to make substitutions which would’ve kept the team fresh and allowed them to keep pushing for the winner, so it looked like he was happy to risk Villarreal finding a winner in order to take the game to penalties.

Obviously that came back to bite United in the biggest way, and it’s fair to say that the fans are incredulous with the approach from the manager

Playing for pens absolute disgrace. All I want is Solskjaer gone hasn’t got an once of management skills — JJ (@Roetgen1895) May 26, 2021

Solskjaer is playing this to go to penalties. No desire to go out an win. Playing for pens. Shocking. — All Vibes No Trophies FC (@OldTraffordChat) May 26, 2021

Villarreal will be feeling confident going into penalties. Solskjaer got this all wrong. #EuropaLeagueFinal#UELfinal — Daddy Zihan (@olacokers) May 26, 2021

Solskjaer looks to be playing for penalties and it may actually backfire cos De Gea isn’t good at saving them ? — Amirul Husni ?? (@amirulhbs_) May 26, 2021

A penalty shoot out is a toss of a coin! How can Solskjaer be settling for that? — Sajid Khokhar (@sajid2kmatami) May 26, 2021

Solskjaer playing for penalties. Astonishing. — Brian (@IrishBrian24) May 26, 2021

I’m sorry but if this is how Oles gonna be in a cup final he’s got to go despite the result . His management of the game was awful#OleOut — Dheer™? (@Dhxxr___) May 26, 2021