Huge boost for Chelsea in big-name striker hunt as star wants to leave after shock managerial change

Sometimes a decision with a manager just makes no sense on the surface, so there had to be some kind of tension behind the scenes that led to Inter Milan and Antonio Conte parting ways.

Juventus took a major step back this season as Inter eased their way to the title, so there was every reason to believe that Conte would lead them to a new period of dominance in Serie A.

There was also an expectation that the squad was strong enough to have a proper run at the Champions League, but letting Conte go could reset all of that great work.

Chelsea have been linked with a move for their former striker Romeulu Lukaku this summer, so plenty of fans will be wondering what this means for them.

It’s still early days in the fallout from the news, but everything is now suggesting that Conte leaving means that Lukaku will look to secure an exit too:

E aggiungo. Questo è solo l'inizio: perché adesso i Lukaku, Lautaro, Hakimi, Bastoni (come minimo) senza Conte si guarderanno intorno per andarsene. Capolavoro di disastro manageriale https://t.co/WEJj66Mmjz — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) May 26, 2021

Conte leaving a game changer. — Kristof Terreur (@HLNinEngeland) May 26, 2021

Lukaku has really developed into the perfect all-round striker over the past couple of years as he’s remained prolific while also expanding his link-up game to an exceptional level, so this now looks like he could be on his way back to Stamford Bridge this summer.

As far as Inter Milan are concerned, this looks like it could come back to bite them next season unless they get the next appointment right.