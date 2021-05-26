You never like to see players miss out on a major final, especially when there’s no guarantee that they’ll get a chance to play in another one.

Edouard Mendy has had a brilliant season and his story is incredible when you consider how quickly he’s risen from lower-league French football to being the number one for Chelsea.

Unfortunately, he did pick up a nasty rib injury on the final day of the Premier League season against Aston Villa, but there were reports that he could be back in training today if he continued to recover quickly.

Ultimately it looks like he will be fit to play in the final as he was spotted in training today, while there was further good news with N’Golo Kante also being fit enough to take part:

Kanté e Mendy participaram hoje do treinamento do Chelsea. — Fred Caldeira (@fredcaldeira) May 26, 2021

Many Chelsea fans may see it as a disappointing end to the season if they lose in both finals, so it’s a major boost to have two important players back and ready to go for the final on Saturday.