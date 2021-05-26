Menu

“No chance” Liverpool star will stay at the club as replacement transfer bid prepared in the “next hours”

There is reportedly no chance of Ozan Kabak staying at Liverpool as his loan deal from Schalke comes to an end.

Instead, Liverpool look set to make a bid for RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate in the coming hours, according to the latest from Fabrizio Romano.

See below as Romano states that Liverpool triggering Konate’s release clause is imminent, with Kabak’s time at Anfield coming to an end…

Kabak had a decent loan spell with the Reds this season, but it seems he hasn’t done quite enough to impress Jurgen Klopp and earn himself a permanent move.

The Turkey international may well end up being a tempting option for some other clubs this summer, but LFC fans will probably be happy to see Konate being targeted as a replacement.

The young Frenchman looks the real deal after some hugely impressive form in the Bundesliga, and he could be ideal as a long-term defensive partner for Virgil van Dijk.

Last season was a nightmare for Liverpool due to injuries in defence, so Kabak served his purpose as an emergency loan signing in January.

Now, however, it makes sense for Liverpool to go for someone like Konate instead as the club look to bounce back for next season and beyond.

