Liverpool to push ahead with £40million transfer, with Reds ace likely to go out on loan

Liverpool are reportedly expected to push ahead with a £40million transfer deal for RB Leipzig centre-back Ibrahima Konate this summer.

The Reds could then send youngster Rhys Williams out on loan to further his development, according to Goal, with the signing of Konate giving Jurgen Klopp more options in defence.

Konate has shone in the Bundesliga and looks a terrific potential addition to Liverpool’s squad, and it could be ideal to ease the pressure on a young player like Williams.

The 20-year-old has done well when called upon this season, but it’s clear he still needs to improve some areas of his game and could benefit from playing regularly for a smaller club and a less high-pressure environment.

Goal doesn’t make it clear where Williams might move to if he is loaned out, but LFC shouldn’t be short of suitors for a promising player who could surely contribute something at a number of Premier League teams.

The report adds that Sepp van den Berg is expected to return from loan, so he could get some first-team involvement while Williams leaves to gain experience.