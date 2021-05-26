Menu

Liverpool star reaches “verbal agreement”, will sign contract to complete move in coming days, says journalist

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has reportedly agreed his transfer to Barcelona and will sign his contract with the club in the coming days.

It has seemed inevitable for some time now that Wijnaldum would be on his way out of Liverpool this summer after running his contract down, and it seems a move to Barcelona is now edging closer to completion.

MORE: Liverpool tipped for shock Gareth Bale transfer

There’s been another update from Fabrizio Romano on the Netherlands international’s situation, with everything seeming very advanced now…

This will hardly be surprising to most Liverpool fans, but it’s sure to still be disappointing to see such a fine player and key figure in their recent success moving on.

Wijnaldum will be best remembered for his Champions League semi-final brace against Barcelona as Liverpool staged a remarkable comeback in that memorable clash at Anfield.

More Stories / Latest News
“He’s got to go” – These Man United fans react as Solskjaer’s tactics result in defeat vs Villarreal
Chelsea set to ramp up efforts to complete double deal for two world-class attackers
Zinedine Zidane set to leave Real Madrid with immediate effect

But the 30-year-old has had another great moments too with his work rate and quality on the ball, making him one of the finest all-rounders in the game.

Barca will undoubtedly be getting a very fine player if, as expected, this move is soon made official.

More Stories Georginio Wijnaldum

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. Banky says:
    May 26, 2021 at 10:34 pm

    Go away

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.