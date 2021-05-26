Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has reportedly agreed his transfer to Barcelona and will sign his contract with the club in the coming days.

It has seemed inevitable for some time now that Wijnaldum would be on his way out of Liverpool this summer after running his contract down, and it seems a move to Barcelona is now edging closer to completion.

There’s been another update from Fabrizio Romano on the Netherlands international’s situation, with everything seeming very advanced now…

Gini Wijnaldum to Barcelona, confirmed and here we go! ?? #FCB The verbal agreement has been reached, Wijnaldum is joining Barça until June 2024. He’s expected to sign his contract in the next few days – work in progress to complete the deal reducing Gini’s salary. ? https://t.co/TlqznhJfBh — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 26, 2021

This will hardly be surprising to most Liverpool fans, but it’s sure to still be disappointing to see such a fine player and key figure in their recent success moving on.

Wijnaldum will be best remembered for his Champions League semi-final brace against Barcelona as Liverpool staged a remarkable comeback in that memorable clash at Anfield.

But the 30-year-old has had another great moments too with his work rate and quality on the ball, making him one of the finest all-rounders in the game.

Barca will undoubtedly be getting a very fine player if, as expected, this move is soon made official.