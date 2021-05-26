Manchester United & City transfer offers presented to player during agent meeting in restaurant

Manchester United and Manchester City’s transfer proposals have reportedly been presented to Nuno Mendes by his agent Miguel Pinho.

The Sporting Lisbon wonderkid looks an outstanding talent and it seems the race for his signature is hotting up this summer.

According to the print edition of Correio da Manha, as translated by Sport Witness, both United and City are in for Mendes, and the youngster discussed these with his agent in a Lisbon restaurant this week.

The Portuguese ace looks like he could be a fine signing for United or City, with the report adding that he has a €70million buy-out clause, but could more likely move for less than that, perhaps with players moving to Sporting in return to get that fee down.

It will be interesting to see if Mendes chooses the red or blue half of Manchester, but he certainly looks good enough to be playing for a bigger club and in a more competitive league.

City perhaps need a new left-back more than United at the moment after Luke Shaw’s superb form at Old Trafford this season.