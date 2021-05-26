Menu

Manchester United fans attacked by locals ahead of Europa League final

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Three Manchester United fans have reportedly suffered minor injuries after being attacked by locals in a bar in Gdansk last night.

According to Simon Stone, the club are now assisting those who were attacked and had things stolen, though he adds that in general the atmosphere has been good so far in the build up to this evening’s Europa League final…

United take on Villarreal in Gdansk as they look to finish the season with some silverware, though it won’t be an easy game against Europa League specialist Unai Emery.

It will be good to see fans back at this big game as the coronavirus pandemic eases in much of Europe, though it’s a shame that we’re now back to hearing about violence like this taking place.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal legend makes big prediction about Daniel Ek takeover bid
Chelsea will be on alert as they could benefit from major transfer row
Juventus ace discusses reuniting with former Bayern Munich teammate as move to Brazilian giant becomes official

One just has to hope there aren’t too many more incidents like this today or at other upcoming games as the return of supporters to stadiums should be something to celebrate after a year of football being played behind closed doors.

“The pair are said to regularly play video games online together” – which £80m star has struck up a friendship with a key figure at Man Utd? Click here to find out.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.