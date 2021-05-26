Manchester United fans attacked by locals ahead of Europa League final

Three Manchester United fans have reportedly suffered minor injuries after being attacked by locals in a bar in Gdansk last night.

According to Simon Stone, the club are now assisting those who were attacked and had things stolen, though he adds that in general the atmosphere has been good so far in the build up to this evening’s Europa League final…

Three @ManUtd fans suffered minor injuries after locals attacked them in a bar last night. Club staff assisting those who had stuff stolen. Not aware of any issue involving Utd/Villarreal fans and general atmosphere good natured. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) May 26, 2021

United take on Villarreal in Gdansk as they look to finish the season with some silverware, though it won’t be an easy game against Europa League specialist Unai Emery.

It will be good to see fans back at this big game as the coronavirus pandemic eases in much of Europe, though it’s a shame that we’re now back to hearing about violence like this taking place.

One just has to hope there aren’t too many more incidents like this today or at other upcoming games as the return of supporters to stadiums should be something to celebrate after a year of football being played behind closed doors.

