Official: Antonio Conte leaves Inter Milan by mutual consent

Inter Milan have confirmed via an official statement that title-winning manager Antonio Conte has departed by mutual consent.

Conte moved to Inter with the intention of being the man to end their decade-long wait for a scudetto. At the second attempt, he was successful.

The best, by some distance, Inter shrugged off competition from city rivals AC Milan to win the title, eventually by a 12 point buffer.

However, though all was positive on the field of play, things appeared to have soured off of it, with Conte departing Inter after just two years in charge.

Inter have confirmed via an official statement that the former Juventus and Chelsea manager’s contract has been terminated by mutual consent.

It remains to be seen what’s next for both Conte and Inter, and what his departure could mean for the futures of key players such as Romelu Lukaku.

Clubs will no doubt be lining up to have Conte sign along the dotted line. Though a combative and difficult character, he’s a winner, and will be remembered as one at Inter.

