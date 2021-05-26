Menu

“Pathetic” – These Man United fans blame Europa League final defeat on Solskjaer for not having the guts to make a huge call

It’s always said that a penalty shootout is the chance for the keeper to become the hero, but David de Gea is the polar opposite after failing to stop 11 penalties in a row before missing his.

There’s been plenty of talk going into the final about de Gea against Dean Henderson in terms of who should be starting, and that’s going to be a major topic over the next couple of days.

We’ve seen managers in the past making a bold choice before the shootout to change the keeper in the final minute to boost their chances in the penalty shootout, and these stats suggest that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should’ve done that tonight:

Solskjaer made numerous decisions in this game that have come back to bite United, with the main one being the refusal to put any subs on at the start of extra time and it just handed all the momentum to the Spanish side.

He’s also getting some stick from the fans tonight after not having the bottle to put Henderson on for the shootout:

 

  1. Chisom says:
    May 26, 2021 at 11:29 pm

    No man in his right senses will use de gea for penalties, I knew that the match was lost in the last changes. Ole lacks vision and should face the axe

  2. Sue Harks says:
    May 27, 2021 at 2:09 am

    Am a Ole fan but have to agree that the man has no vision. Doesn’t understand when to change players. Didn’t see that some players ( Pogba Rashford Lindehof) were not even there.
    Should have played after 20 min the players who were hungry as VDB Amid Alex But no his sweetheart Lindehof had to stay and then he brought in Fred, penalty was clear but not given

  3. Kadir Muhaideen says:
    May 27, 2021 at 4:19 am

    The biggest liability is not the team but Solskjaer himself. He has no ability at all to bring in the right subs and to start with all the strikers is also a reflection on his inexperience. You have exhausted your options by having all the offensive players at the same time, when the supply to them is insufficient.

