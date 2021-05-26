Menu

Photo: Man United legends fist bump in stands ahead of Europa League final

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Two of Manchester United’s greatest ever in their respective positions were spotted in the stands in Gdansk this evening.

Man United will be taking to the field against La Liga giants Villarreal in hope of winning the Europa League, an achievement which would see Ole Gunnar Solskjaer win his first ever major trophy.

Cheering Ole on this evening will be two men who have worked alongside him both on and off the field – Darren Fletcher and Wayne Rooney – who are both in the stands in Gdansk tonight.

The pair were pictured fist-bumping in the stands of the stadium locally known as the ‘Stadion Miejski w Gda?sku’, something that you imagine both would have great difficulty pronouncing.

It’s on nights like these where legends will be made, even if it is Europe’s second-rate competition, it’s a European final involving Manchester United.

Both Fletcher and Rooney are firmly in that ‘legend’ bracket for their services to the Red Devils. By close of play this evening, we’ll know if any of this current crop of Man United players will join them.

