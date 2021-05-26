Menu

Haircut unveiled: Chelsea star goes public with new look ahead of Champions League final

Chelsea FC
Chelsea defender Reece James has unveiled his new hairstyle ahead of Saturday’s Champions League final.

You can say that this isn’t news – yet here you are, reading it.

James, who was brought into the fold at Stamford Bridge by Frank Lampard, has impressed under Thomas Tuchel.

More recently, the youngster has been fielded as a right centre-back, with Cesar Azpilicueta moving out to wing-back.

You’d expect that to be the case in Porto on Saturday night, with Tuchel surely not likely to tinker too much with his team.

MORE: Huge injury boost for Chelsea as two key players trained today ahead of Champions League final

Chelsea’s Reece James battles with Man City winger Raheem Sterling

James will have the tough task of keeping Man City’s famous forward line quiet, but he’ll fancy his chances.

A fully-fledged starter for Chelsea, a member of Gareth Southgate’s England squad, with a new, fresh trim.

James has ditched the braids and taken a leaf out of Tammy Abraham’s book, unveiling a new, bushy hairstyle ahead of the game.

For Chelsea’s sake, let’s hope his new hairstyle is a lucky one…

