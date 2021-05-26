“Please get out of my club” – These Man United fans want ace sold as he costs them in a big European game again

Man United’s problems have been pretty clear for some time, but they continue to persevere with some average defenders that undermine the rest of the squad.

They are at their best when they can get in front and force the opposition to come out, but they have an awful habit of conceding cheap goals and it just kills the game plan.

It means the opponent can simply sit behind the ball in the knowledge that United will struggle to break them down, and it’s happened again in the Europa League final tonight.

Victor Lindelof has looked like a weak link for a while, and it was he who was at fault as he lost his man for a simple set-piece goal as Moreno ran past him and knocked the cross home.

It’s hurt the team for years and it’s one of the biggest reasons why they haven’t won silverware lately, and these fans want to see some serious change this summer:

Lindelof bullied again.!!.poor poor defending..

No tempo to our game.. They will sit in now.. ?? — Darryl O Reilly (@oreillydarryl) May 26, 2021

Lindelof needs to hit the gym. Man allows almost anyone to bully him. — ? (@Sir_Bernie) May 26, 2021

Lindelof cost us last season against Sevilla, currently costing us against Villareal. Yet he’s still at this club. What a joke — Emmanuel. (@bigsean_jakes) May 26, 2021

Get rid of Lindelof. How many times does he have to cost us? — Andrew Renshaw (@Pandy187) May 26, 2021

Poor!! Absolutely poor!! Tf!! Why get to the finals if you are going to try so hard to lose it? Lindelof??? Get that idiot out of that team. ?? — Heimdall (@UncleCharles_) May 26, 2021

lindelof, please get out of my club. Thanks? — Paddy Morris (@PaddyMorris6) May 26, 2021

Even if they do turn this around it won’t be lost on many fans that he was at fault last year when they lost to Sevilla and it looks like they may lose again because of him, and it’s reached a point where something simply has to be done.