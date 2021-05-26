Menu

“Please get out of my club” – These Man United fans want ace sold as he costs them in a big European game again

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Man United’s problems have been pretty clear for some time, but they continue to persevere with some average defenders that undermine the rest of the squad.

They are at their best when they can get in front and force the opposition to come out, but they have an awful habit of conceding cheap goals and it just kills the game plan.

It means the opponent can simply sit behind the ball in the knowledge that United will struggle to break them down, and it’s happened again in the Europa League final tonight.

MORE: Video: Victor Lindelof loses his man as Gerard Moreno gives Villarreal the lead vs Man United

Victor Lindelof has looked like a weak link for a while, and it was he who was at fault as he lost his man for a simple set-piece goal as Moreno ran past him and knocked the cross home.

It’s hurt the team for years and it’s one of the biggest reasons why they haven’t won silverware lately, and these fans want to see some serious change this summer:

Even if they do turn this around it won’t be lost on many fans that he was at fault last year when they lost to Sevilla and it looks like they may lose again because of him, and it’s reached a point where something simply has to be done.

  1. Susan Harks says:
    May 26, 2021 at 9:02 pm

    Agree but the whole team is sleeping

    Reply
  2. Samson says:
    May 26, 2021 at 9:19 pm

    Yes this shows why utd should sign stars like sancho who are game changers. Utd something have to be done fast.

    Reply
  3. macca says:
    May 26, 2021 at 10:27 pm

    get rashford out waste of timr

    Reply

