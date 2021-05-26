Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale considering shock retirement once Tottenham loan ends

Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale is reportedly considering retirement this summer, according to a shock report from Spanish outlet ABC.

The Wales international has had a great career, winning four Champions League titles and other major honours with Real Madrid, though he’s had a difficult few years, falling out of favour in Zinedine Zidane’s side.

Bale returned to former club Tottenham on loan last summer and has had a decent second spell in north London, though it remains to be seen if he’s really done enough to persuade them to sign him permanently, or indeed to convince Madrid to give him another chance.

ABC suggest an early retirement could be a possibility for Bale this summer, in what would undoubtedly be hugely surprising news.

The former Southampton youngster is still only 31 years of age, and will turn 32 in July, so he surely has a few more years left at the highest level.

ABC state, however, that there may even be a chance of Bale committing to playing golf professionally as he seeks to put more time into his game.