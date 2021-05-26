Manchester City up against Barcelona for transfer of star with bargain €40m asking price

Manchester City and Barcelona are reportedly among the clubs eyeing up a potential summer transfer window deal for Atalanta star Robin Gosens.

The Germany international has been a star performer for Atalanta, contributing a hugely impressive 12 goals and six assists from the left wing-back position this season.

According to Sport, this has led to interest from a number of top clubs, with Man City and Barcelona mentioned as suitors for the player, who can supposedly leave Atalanta for around €40million.

That could end up being a bargain for whoever wins the race for his signature, and City would surely do well to bring in an upgrade on Benjamin Mendy at left-back.

Gosens would also be a fine fit at Barca, who urgently need to rebuild this summer after a hugely disappointing season.

Sport also mentions Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan as potential suitors for the talented 26-year-old this summer, so this transfer battle could get interesting in the weeks and months ahead.