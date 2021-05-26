Roma rule out signing experienced Man United midfielder despite player being keen

Italian side Roma has reportedly ruled out the possibility of signing Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic.

That’s according to Italian outlet TuttoMercatoWeb, who claims the Serbian midfielder’s salary demands are too high and therefore, a summer move will not be possible.

Having previously been managed at both Chelsea and Manchester United by new Roma coach Jose Mourinho, a potential reunion was always likely to be on the cards.

With Matic now way down Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s pecking order, this summer could be the right time to see the experienced midfielder move on.

However, despite being keen on the prospect of playing under Mourinho in Italy, one destination the defensive midfielder will not find himself at is Roma.

TMW claims that Matic currently earns £6m-per year (€7m) – a figure Roma will be unable to meet.

However, despite ruling themselves out of the running for Matic, good news still awaits Roma fans after the same outlet claims current midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan is set to extend his contract.