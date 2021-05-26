Roma to disappoint Jose Mourinho as his request to sign Man United ace set to fail over wage demands

Every manager has a player that they like to take with them to various clubs, and for Jose Mourinho it does look like that could be Nemanja Matic.

He was a key player for him at Chelsea and at Man United, so it was only a matter of time before he would be linked with a move for the Serbian midfielder after taking the job at Roma.

A report from Football-Italia has claimed that Mourinho has asked the board to sign Matic ahead of next season, but it’s thought that his salary demands are too high and the move looks unlikely to happen.

Ultimately it could come down to what Man United decides to do with Matic’s future as they do need to find an upgrade in the holding midfield positions, so it’s easy to see a situation where they agree to pay some of his wages just to let him go.

Matic also turns 33 next season and his legs are starting to go so moving to Serie A should be better for him than staying in the Premier League, so there are still reasons why this would make sense for everyone.

It will depend on him either lowering his wage demands or an agreement being reached, but it’s worth keeping an eye on as the summer goes on.