“Please make the move” – These Man United fans urge the club to pounce as star becomes available for bargain transfer fee

Manchester United FC Wolverhampton Wanderers
Loads of Manchester United fans seem keen on the idea of a transfer swoop for Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves amid the latest rumours that he could be available this summer.

The Portugal international has shone in his time in the Premier League and could surely slot in well at most big six clubs with his fine range of passing and eye for the occasional spectacular long-range goal.

Remarkably, it seems Wolves are planning to accept offers of around £35million for Neves this summer as part of a rebuilding job at Molineux, according to The Athletic.

That could surely be an absolute bargain for clubs like Man Utd, with the Red Devils perhaps in need of an upgrade on players like Scott McTominay and Fred, who continue to divide opinion at Old Trafford.

Ruben Neves

Ruben Neves in action for Wolves

Neves could also surely link up well with fellow countryman Bruno Fernandes, who has been a big hit since joining MUFC midway through last season.

Here’s what some United fans are saying about a potential Neves transfer swoop…

