Loads of Manchester United fans seem keen on the idea of a transfer swoop for Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves amid the latest rumours that he could be available this summer.

The Portugal international has shone in his time in the Premier League and could surely slot in well at most big six clubs with his fine range of passing and eye for the occasional spectacular long-range goal.

Remarkably, it seems Wolves are planning to accept offers of around £35million for Neves this summer as part of a rebuilding job at Molineux, according to The Athletic.

“The pair are said to regularly play video games online together” – which £80m star has struck up a friendship with a key figure at Man Utd? Click here to find out.

That could surely be an absolute bargain for clubs like Man Utd, with the Red Devils perhaps in need of an upgrade on players like Scott McTominay and Fred, who continue to divide opinion at Old Trafford.

Neves could also surely link up well with fellow countryman Bruno Fernandes, who has been a big hit since joining MUFC midway through last season.

Here’s what some United fans are saying about a potential Neves transfer swoop…

United please make the move!!!!! Ffs we missed out on Jota and i dont wanna miss out on Neves too https://t.co/kel1sSjdXZ — Lil Depressed Soul ?? (@RamoneMurdock) May 25, 2021

Neves is a far better choice than Rice, Ndidi or Bissouma.

But he does not have any hype. — ZarqonUtd ??? (@UtdZarq) May 25, 2021

A 24 year old Ruben Neves for 35m? I’d take that all day long! #MUFC — All United ?? (@_All_United) May 25, 2021

If Ruben Neves is available for £35m and United aren’t all in on that, I’d be disappointed. Also Bissouma could be available for that price. If we can’t afford a top class DM, one of those two would be class — Abdulla AlBraik (@AbdullaAlBraik) May 25, 2021

Ruben Neves for £35M?

That will be a great deal for his quality, I wish United could go for him instead of paying 90M for Declan Rice.. — Oseni oluwadamilola (@dammyhosenny004) May 25, 2021

For Manchester United's transfer window, I suggest Jadon Sancho/Grealish for right winger, Reuben Neves for defensive midfield & Pau Torres for center back. These are Manchester United's missing jigsaw to compete on all fronts. — Ogbozor Obinna (@OgbozorObinna1) May 25, 2021

Neves £35 mill criminal is united don’t pick him up with the midfielders they have leaving this summer — JC (@jakecoleman91) May 25, 2021

If Ruben Neves is indeed on the market, United really should consider bringing him to the club. While he isn’t a true CDM, he’d be a great midfield option to have especially if Van De Beek leaves the club. Also is a strong leader and has chemistry with Bruno — Jamie (@Utd_Jamie) May 25, 2021

Wake up!@ManUtd send McFred to Siberia and get me Rice and Neves https://t.co/fhAMNKDeJ1 — Shane Of United Ltd? (@ShaneOfUTD99) May 25, 2021

If united dont go in for neves.. id be shocked. Long range shots and passing. Reckless tackler. Takes man and ball. Reminds me of someone we once had.. — United1992 (@YVimalathevan) May 25, 2021

Also Neves seems like the type of player Ole likes ?? he’s got the right work ethic, lovely guy and a leader which is very important! Please United don’t mess this up ?? — TheManUtdHive (@gerard_ryan3711) May 25, 2021

Neves > Rice — DNA (@BackToUnited) May 25, 2021