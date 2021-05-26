Menu

Sir Alex Ferguson blamed for Man United’s Europa League final defeat

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Sir Alex Ferguson has been blamed for Manchester United’s defeat in the Europa League final.

Man United headed to Gdansk knowing they’d be going toe-to-toe with the side that finished seventh in La Liga.

While it would be naive to look past them, they must have fancied their chances of getting a result.

However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men, having been held to a 1-1 draw over 120 minutes, eventually lost on penalties.

Solskjaer’s wait for a first major trophy continues, with Man United going another season without silverware.

While some will be quick to pin the blame on Solskjaer, who prepared for the game and selected the team, others are pointing the finger elsewhere.

MORE: Video: David de Gea fluffs crucial penalty to condemn Man United to Europa League final defeat

Sir Alex Ferguson in attendance for the Europa League final

More Stories / Latest News
Utterly horrific statistic leads to serious questions about Man United manager Solskjaer’s decision making
Photo: Sky Sports drop a clanger as graphic showing Man United win accidentally shown after defeat
Video: David de Gea fluffs crucial penalty to condemn Man United to Europa League final defeat

Granted, its mostly rival fans doing the pointing, but Sir Alex Ferguson, Man United’s greatest ever manager, has been dragged into the fold.

Fergie, who once attracted success as though he were magnetic, may well have become somewhat of a bad luck charm…

Click here for more of the latest Manchester United news

More Stories Sir Alex Ferguson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.