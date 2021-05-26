Video: Villarreal forward Carlos Bacca pulls off audacious rabona cross vs Manchester United

Villarreal striker Carlos Bacca lit up what was an especially dull opening 25 minutes of the Europa League final with an audacious rabona cross.

Bacca, a seasoned striker at this level, makes up 50% of a strong Villarreal forward line, their party piece, with Gerard Moreno, the goal scorer on the night, providing the other half.

The Colombian centre-forward has not been as prolific in a Villarreal shirt as he was for either Sevilla or AC Milan, but that’s not to say his quality hasn’t shone through.

Have a look at this quite beautiful rabona cross he executed during the first-half of the contest, which landed on the head of Pau Torres, but marginally behind him.

MORE: Video: Jamie Carragher wears bright pink wig as Europa League final coverage descends into madness

Carlos Bacca got inventive for Villarreal ?? pic.twitter.com/AQL7XL8yKU — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 26, 2021

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport

This is what we love to see in the beautiful game, and Spanish teams do it better than anyone else. A touch of flair, a sprinkle of showboating, and to do it in a European cup final is all the more commendable.

We salute you, Carlos Bacca.

Click here for more of the latest Manchester United news