Video: Bruno Fernandes cries on the pitch after Manchester United lose the Europa League final

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes couldn’t hold back the tears after tasting defeat in the Europa League final.

Fernandes, who has been Man United’s best player this campaign, was unable to have any real effect on tonight’s game.

Though the Portuguese midfielder netted in the shootout, it wasn’t enough to prevent Man United from falling to defeat.

Bruno, who captained the Red Devils on the night, clearly felt the full effects of the defeat as much as anyone.

After David de Gea missed the vital penalty and Man United were defeated, the 26-year-old couldn’t hold back the tears.

Fernandes was filmed crying out on the pitch, clearly hurting after being denied his first ever European trophy.

Man United fans will appreciate a player of theirs feeling the defeat just as they were.

Bruno can be accused of not turning up on the big occasions, but it’s not through a lack of desire of want for the club to succeed.

He evidently wants that more than anyone, every teardrop is further proof of that.

