Video: Jamie Carragher wears bright pink wig as Europa League final coverage descends into madness

Jamie Carragher is having an interesting evening on CBS Sports – having been forced to wear a pink wig live on air, sat between Rafa Benitez and Micah Richards.

While we acknowledge that American TV networks have a different way of doing things than here in the UK, you’d have expected a degree of professionalism ahead of a European cup final.

But, no. Instead you’ve got Kate Abdo tossing a Sainsbury’s bag in the direction of Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher, only for him to pull out a bright pink wig and stick it on, having won (not lost) a bet.

While that sounds completely improbable, it actually happened – see for yourself.

Poor Rafa Benitez, who is probably looking to replicate what Mauricio Pochettino did on Sky Sports prior to his Paris Saint-Germain move. Talk football, remind people you know your stuff and earn yourself a new job.

Instead, he must be thinking he’s stumbled into the wrong studio. Carragher and Richards combine as though they were university freshers bonding over a spliff.

Which, in truth, often makes for a fun watch.

