Video: David de Gea fluffs crucial penalty to condemn Man United to Europa League final defeat

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea missed the crucial penalty kick to gift Villarreal the Europa League trophy.

The Red Devils were unable to break down a stubborn Villarreal side during 120 minutes of action, with Edinson Cavani’s rather fortunate equaliser being the only thing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men had to celebrate on the night.

With Unai Emery’s men staying firm and holding out for a penalty shootout, absolute madness ensued in Gdansk.

Remarkably, 21 consecutive penalties were scored, which led to David de Gea, the Manchester United goalkeeper, stepping up from 12 yards to keep his side in contention.

MORE: Video: Man United’s Marcus Rashford misses sitter in Europa League final before screaming in frustration

Unfortunately for the Spaniard, and Man United as a collective, his tame effort was saved by Gerónimo Rulli, winning Villarreal the Europa League and condemning Solskjaer and co to defeat.

de Gea is not paid for his penalty taking ability, but you’d think, such was the occasion, he’d be able to come up with something a little bit better than this…

The moment De Gea’s penalty was saved to hand Villarael the Europa League title! #UELFinalpic.twitter.com/zOO37u4xfD — SoccerMatrix ? (@Soccer_Matrix) May 26, 2021

Pictures courtesy of CBS Sports

Click here for more of the latest Manchester United news