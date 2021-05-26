Video: Edinson Cavani pounces to drag Man United level vs Villarreal

Villarreal were looking pretty solid with their 1-0 lead in this game, so it was always going to come down to the old cliche of a mistake, a bit of luck or a moment of magic to get Man United level.
In the end it was a bit of luck that came their way as the ball bounced the way of Edinson Cavani, and of course it was him who would drag United back into the game:
CAVANI TIES IT
Six goals in his last four Europa League games ?
EDINSON CAVANI! ?
That man delivers a crucial goal once again!
There was a big wait for VAR to comet hrough with their check as it was a tight call, but it’s game on and United will fancy their chances of going on to win now.