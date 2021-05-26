It was always going to be a long shot for Harry Maguire to be fit to start the final tonight, but there was some hope that he could be patched up as he traveled with the squad.

It still makes sense to take him along because he is the captain and that voice in the dressing room is vital, but it’s been reported that he missed the final training session and he will now miss the final:

You can see that he’s gutted and it’s a huge blow for him, but it’s also a major problem for Man United as the defence is still a bit shaky when he plays, so they do look vulnerable when he’s out of the side.

It’s thought that Victor Lindelof will start so the decision should come down to Tuanzebe or Bailly to partner him, and there’s no doubt that Villarreal will see this as a big boost to their chances.