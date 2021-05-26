Menu

Video: Man United’s Marcus Rashford misses sitter in Europa League final before screaming in frustration

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Marcus Rashford will have been the most relieved man in the stadium to see the linesman’s flag raised, having missed an absolute sitter in the Europa League final.

Manchester United, who finished second to only Manchester City in the Premier League, are facing off against Villarreal this evening, who finished seventh in a weak La Liga.

Nevertheless, they found themselves 1-0 down within half an hour, after Gerard Moreno beat David de Gea, having latched onto a well-worked free-kick from the Spanish side.

Edinson Cavani drew the scores level, before Marcus Rashford thought he had been gifted a golden opportunity to make it 2-1 after a cross from Bruno Fernandes.

MORE: Video: Man United’s Eric Bailly boggles the mind again with bizarre attempt at bicycle kick clearance

Edinson Cavani celebrates after scoring Man United’s equaliser

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Man United’s Eric Bailly boggles the mind again with bizarre attempt at bicycle kick clearance
Video: Edinson Cavani pounces to drag Man United level vs Villarreal
These Liverpool fans tell Man United what they need after Villarreal open the scoring via defensive calamity

While replays showed that Fernandes had strayed offside and the linesman was merely keeping his flag down, Rashford still isn’t going to get away with this one.

The England international had, for a player of his quality, a tap-in, yet made poor connection with the ball and saw it dribble wide of the mark. He’ll be thanking the heavens that it wouldn’t have counted…

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport

Click here for more of the latest Manchester United news

More Stories Bruno Fernandes Marcus Rashford

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.