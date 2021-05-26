Video: Spurs loanee Juan Foyth is a lucky boy to escape a red card for nasty tackle on Man United’s Luke Shaw

There have been a few incidents in this match which would usually result in VAR dragging out the decision for ages, but it does look like they’ve got most of them right.

The one may exception came later in the second half as Luke Shaw went down after a heavy challenge from Spurs loanee Juan Foyth, while the ref on the pitch decided that it was only worth a yellow card.

The replays show that it was a proper studs-up onto the ankle kind of challenge, and he might consider himself to be a lucky boy to get away without a red here:

? – That’s such a rough challenge from Foyth on Luke Shaw… pic.twitter.com/Sm2LmZthL0 — ??? ???? ? (@TheEuropeanLad) May 26, 2021

https://mobile.twitter.com/VMSportIE/status/1397656568955605003