Video: Victor Lindelof loses his man as Gerard Moreno gives Villarreal the lead vs Man United

Manchester United FC
There was a fear that Man United would be vulnerable at the back without Harry Maguire, and it’s a familiar tale as Victor Lindelof doesn’t defend a free-kick properly and Villarreal lead:

If you’re going to play a high line then you simply cannot allow the striker to have a free run in behind where a simple touch will usually beat the keeper and Man United are up against it now.

They’ve looked the more dominant without creating anything clear-cut, and Villarreal now have something to hold on to.

