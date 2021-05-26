Video: Victor Lindelof loses his man as Gerard Moreno gives Villarreal the lead vs Man United

There was a fear that Man United would be vulnerable at the back without Harry Maguire, and it’s a familiar tale as Victor Lindelof doesn’t defend a free-kick properly and Villarreal lead:

Villarreal have the lead in the #UELfinal! Gerard Moreno strikes once again for his 30th goal of the season ? pic.twitter.com/9rWa0wNdAl — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 26, 2021

Pictures from RMC Sport

If you’re going to play a high line then you simply cannot allow the striker to have a free run in behind where a simple touch will usually beat the keeper and Man United are up against it now.

They’ve looked the more dominant without creating anything clear-cut, and Villarreal now have something to hold on to.