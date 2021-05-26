Menu

Video: Worrying scenes in Madrid as Real Madrid’s stadium the Santiago Bernabeu is on fire

Real Madrid CF
Posted by

Real Madrid have been playing their games away from the Bernabeu this season as some renovation work is going on, so there are some worrying scenes coming out of Spain which show the stadium on fire:

That report claims the fire is coming from where the work is being carried out so hopefully nobody is caught up in that, while they also state that firefighters have already arrived at the scene and are working on the blaze.

It does look like a bad fire so there could also be some damage there, but hopefully everyone and everything is okay.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.