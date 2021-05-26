Tottenham chief Daniel Levy could be set to reject chance to appoint this world-class manager

Antonio Conte is a free man, having departed Inter Milan, but Tottenham fans should not be getting ahead of themselves.

In case you missed it, Inter Milan have confirmed via an official statement that Conte has left the club via mutual consent.

While Conte’s Inter were performing superbly on the field, there appears to have been a difference in opinion off of it, resulting in the former Chelsea manager’s departure.

With the Tottenham managerial job up for grabs, Spurs fans could be forgiven for sensing an opportunity for them to appoint one of the best managers in the game.

READ MORE: Official: Antonio Conte leaves Inter Milan by mutual consent

However, would Daniel Levy be prepared to take Conte on, and would Conte be willing to make the move to North London?

While you’d imagine that Levy would jump at the opportunity to appoint Conte, Sky Sports News’ Kaveh Solhekol has claimed that he doesn’t fit the bill.

Solhekol told Sky Sports News that Levy is looking for more of a ‘yes man’, which Conte certainly isn’t. This video is posted by Football Daily, with pictures courtesy of Sky Sports.

? “Spurs are looking for a softer manager, with a personality that would be easier to manage.”@SkyKaveh on whether Antonio Conte would join Tottenham as manager pic.twitter.com/5Q7ThDLfD9 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 26, 2021

