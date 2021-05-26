Zinedine Zidane set to leave Real Madrid with immediate effect

Zinedine Zidane has decided to leave Real Madrid, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Much has been said regarding Zidane’s future in recent weeks, with the winds of change blowing strong in Madrid.

Los Blancos failed to win La Liga, having been presented with a golden opportunity to do so, which in turn saw their city rivals Atletico crowned champions.

Zidane has evidently decided that enough is enough, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that the Frenchman has decided to depart the Santiago Bernabeu.

Exclusive. Zinedine Zidane has decided to LEAVE Real Madrid with immediate effect. ??? #RealMadrid #Zidane — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 26, 2021

MORE: Announcement soon: Champions League winner in Madrid ahead of transfer being made official

It remains to be seen if Zidane will be looking to spend some time away from the game, or will jump straight back into the action with another top European club.

Considering the difficult season Juventus have endured, you wouldn’t be surprised to see him replace Andrea Pirlo at another of his former clubs this summer.

Though, that is merely speculation, and for now, we will await official confirmation of his departure from Real Madrid.

Click here for more of the latest Real Madrid news