Agents of Liverpool star Gini Wijnaldum arrive at Barcelona offices to seal free transfer switch

Gerard Romero of RAC1 has just shared an image of the agents of Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum arriving at the offices of Barcelona to complete a free transfer to Catalonia.

Romero reports that Wijnaldum’s representatives were also at the building yesterday, as transfer insider Fabrizio Romano adds that the 30-year-old will sign the contract within hours.

Romano reiterates that a ‘verbal agreement’ between the Blaugrana and Wijnaldum has already been reached a few days ago, with the Dutchman to land a three-year contract with the Catalan outfit.

Wijnaldum will leave the Reds on a free transfer this summer after the Merseyside outfit failed to agree a new contract with their key man, who was a solid servant since his arrival in the summer of 2016.

See More: Liverpool consider transfer swoop for Premier League star who thinks he’s played his last game for his current club

?? Los agentes de Wijnaldum de nuevo en oficinas cerrando el acuerdo con el Barça Ayer lo contaba @MatteMoretto, hoy @alexpintanel los ha trincado en oficinas de nuevo#mercato pic.twitter.com/MUN8XumbCn — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) May 27, 2021

Gini Wijnaldum will sign his contract with Barcelona until June 2024 in the next hours, after the verbal agreement reached two days ago. Done deal. ?? #FCB Wijnaldum agents are now meeting with Barça board in order to complete the deal. ? #Barça @gerardromero @mattemoretto https://t.co/sipUp9NmdJ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 27, 2021

More Stories / Latest News This strange Bruno Fernandes error may have inadvertently handed Villarreal the victory over Man United Sir Alex Ferguson consoled Manchester United superstar after Europa League final defeat Arsenal star sends intriguing message to Unai Emery after Villarreal’s win over Manchester United

Wijnaldum will reunite with Ronald Koeman, his former national team boss, at the Camp Nou, the midfielder was handed a key role for the Oranje and flourished under the legend’s tutelage.

Perhaps the deal for Wijnaldum being imminent is a sign that Koeman will remain in charge of Barcelona for next season, if not the club could unsettle a new signing very quickly.

Wijnaldum made 237 appearances for Liverpool, scoring 22 times and chipping in with 16 assists.

The enigmatic Anfield favourite will have the chance to follow in the footsteps of Dutch greats and also line up in the midfield alongside one of his nation’s best players in Frenkie de Jong.