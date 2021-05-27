Menu

Agents of Liverpool star Gini Wijnaldum arrive at Barcelona offices to seal free transfer switch

Gerard Romero of RAC1 has just shared an image of the agents of Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum arriving at the offices of Barcelona to complete a free transfer to Catalonia.

Romero reports that Wijnaldum’s representatives were also at the building yesterday, as transfer insider Fabrizio Romano adds that the 30-year-old will sign the contract within hours.

Romano reiterates that a ‘verbal agreement’ between the Blaugrana and Wijnaldum has already been reached a few days ago, with the Dutchman to land a three-year contract with the Catalan outfit.

Wijnaldum will leave the Reds on a free transfer this summer after the Merseyside outfit failed to agree a new contract with their key man, who was a solid servant since his arrival in the summer of 2016.

Wijnaldum will reunite with Ronald Koeman, his former national team boss, at the Camp Nou, the midfielder was handed a key role for the Oranje and flourished under the legend’s tutelage.

Perhaps the deal for Wijnaldum being imminent is a sign that Koeman will remain in charge of Barcelona for next season, if not the club could unsettle a new signing very quickly.

Wijnaldum made 237 appearances for Liverpool, scoring 22 times and chipping in with 16 assists.

The enigmatic Anfield favourite will have the chance to follow in the footsteps of Dutch greats and also line up in the midfield alongside one of his nation’s best players in Frenkie de Jong.

