Arsenal criticised for not giving Unai Emery “enough time” after Villarreal beat Man Utd in Europa League final

Arsenal have been criticised for not giving Unai Emery enough time after he masterminded Villarreal’s Europa League final win over Manchester United last night.

The Spanish tactician only got a season and a half at Arsenal, and never looked particularly impressive in his time in charge of the Emirates Stadium.

In fairness, however, the Gunners haven’t looked too great since Mikel Arteta replaced him as manager either, and Neil Lennon now thinks the north London giants made a mistake.

Emery has been praised by Lennon for his role in Villarreal’s big victory last night, with the La Liga side winning the first major trophy in their history after a penalty shoot-out victory over Man Utd.

It’s also the fourth time in his career that Emery has won the Europa League, as he also enjoyed plenty of success in the competition when he won it for three years in a row during his time as Sevilla boss.

Speaking on BBC 5 Live, as quoted by BBC Sport, Lennon criticised Arsenal’s decision as he reflected on last night’s game.

“If you think of how he was vilified here, I don’t think he got enough time at Arsenal,” Lennon said.

“He was the main protagonist in all of this for me tonight. His experience played a part in Villarreal winning it.”