There’s been an exciting development and massive career decision for one highly-rated Arsenal talent, as prospect Omar Rekik has officially pledged his international allegiance.

Chris Wheatley of Football.London has found that Rekik has now officially declared for Tunisia, having featured for Netherlands at youth level as well a few years ago.

The centre-back, who completed a delayed transfer to Arsenal in January for £540,000 from Hertha Berlin per Football Insider, was born in Holland but is of Turkish descent.

Wheatley also reported that Omar, the younger brother of Sevilla ace Karim, is expected to make his senior debut for Tunisia next month.

Omar is not completely foreign to the Tunisian setup, having been capped at Under-21s level.

Arsenal defender Omar Rekik has officially declared to play for Tunisia. The 19-year-old is expected to make his senior international debut next month. pic.twitter.com/kgGBJLKLUQ — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) May 27, 2021

Rekik has made just one brief appearance for Arsenal’s Under-23s since joining, but he’s certainly highly regarded with a quick look at his Instagram page showing he’s trained with the first-team a few times.

If Rekik can impress whilst away with the Tunisian national team, he may well fast-track himself to a senior debut for Arsenal as well, which could otherwise take some time due to the number of centre-backs that Mikel Arteta has to call on – just ask William Saliba.