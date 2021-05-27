Approach made: La Liga side identify Arsenal star as ambitious transfer target

Real Betis have reportedly identified Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin as an ambitious summer transfer target.

The Gunners ace is a big name and might well have expected bigger offers than this to come in for him, but it seems there could be something to the latest transfer gossip surrounding his future.

According to both ABC and Fichajes, as translated by Sport Witness, Betis have discussed their summer transfer plans and settled on Bellerin as a target.

The report adds that an approach has been made to both the club and the player, so it seems Betis are serious about trying to lure the Spain international away from the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Bellerin has been a fan favourite at Arsenal for some time now, but one imagines some supporters will also be losing their patience with him after a dip in form.

The 26-year-old has not quite lived up to the potential he showed when he broke into the Arsenal team as a youngster, so it might be time for the club to think about bringing in an upgrade.

Arsenal have previously been linked with Norwich City youngster Max Aarons as one possible name to replace Bellerin, with 90min stating the north Londoners were confident of winning the race for his signature.