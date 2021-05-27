Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman hospitalised in a ‘state of anxiety’

According to FOX Sports, Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has been hospitalised as a result of ‘a state of anxiety’.

Koeman, who has recently finished his debut season back at the Nou Camp, will have been feeling the pressure in recent months.

Barcelona were inadvertently dragged into a title race, one which they didn’t have any right to be in while still in the midst of a transition campaign.

After a string of negative results, Barca threw their shot at the title away, but that’s not to say that all of Koeman’s work through the season was undone.

Koeman did valuable work in terms of blooding the youth and building the foundations which will provide the future of Barcelona.

Still, considering how unforgiving the media can be in Spain, you can imagine that it will have been a stressful period for the Dutchman.

As per FOX Sports, Koeman was admitted to hospital for reasons that are still (at least in terms of the specifics) unknown.

Ronald Koeman ha pasado por el Hospital de Barcelona por culpa de un estado de ansiedad, todo bien al parecer @FOXSportsMX — DANIEL GIRONÈS (@GironesDaniel) May 27, 2021

It’s claimed that there was ‘a state of anxiety’, but it would be wrong to speculate as to what exactly that means.

All that matters is that all is thought to be well and Koeman is now out of hospital. We dearly hope it stays that way.

