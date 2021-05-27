According to Goal, Callum Hudson-Odoi does not wish to leave Chelsea this summer despite experiencing a lesser role this season and being suggested as a makeweight for major transfers.

Goal report that Hudson-Odoi isn’t willing to be used in a part-exchange deal to help Chelsea land high-profile transfer targets like Harry Kane or Jadon Sancho.

Nizaar Kinsella’s findings for Goal clash with the claims from 90min just hours ago which suggested the Blues were willing to move Hudson-Odoi on and that they were unhappy with the attacker’s attitude.

Goal add that the club themselves remain ‘convinced’ on Hudson-Odoi’s talent and potential, despite the fact that he’s been dropped to a bit-part role since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel.

Hudson-Odoi has only seen out the entire 90 minutes under Tuchel just once, which was an FA Cup tie against Barnsley.

The 20-year-old has shown promise on a couple of occasions when deployed as a wing-back under Tuchel, but hasn’t made much of an impact since those early outings during the German’s reign to date.

Hudson-Odoi has only started 19 of his 37 appearances across all competitions this season, the winger seems keen on sticking around but it doesn’t seem like he’ll really break back in anytime soon.