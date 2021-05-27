Arsenal star sends intriguing message to Unai Emery after Villarreal’s win over Manchester United

Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi may have raised a few eyebrows with his tweet to his former manager Unai Emery after his Villarreal side beat Manchester United in the Europa League final.

The pair were together at Arsenal before Emery’s sacking midway through last season, and Guendouzi’s move out on loan to Hertha Berlin last summer.

It seems Guendouzi is a big fan of Emery, as you can see from his glowing praise for the Spanish tactician as he responded to Villarreal’s victory in the tweet below…

What a journey! This Football… so smart and elegant! You made the dream of an entire city, of a club, a team, and of all the fans come true! You did it ! You know how to win trophies! Hats off Monsieur Emery. You are so unique. pic.twitter.com/nHlvFDjabN — Matteo Guendouzi (@MatteoGuendouzi) May 27, 2021

This seems like a clear dig at parent club Arsenal for sacking Emery, as Guendouzi talks up his smart and elegant football, and praises him for knowing how to win trophies.

Emery never won any silverware at the Emirates Stadium, though his Gunners side also made it to the Europa League final, losing 4-1 to Chelsea in 2019.

Arsenal have also struggled under his successor Mikel Arteta, who, lest we forget, froze Guendouzi out of the side.

It seems pretty clear from this tweet that there may be some hard feelings towards Arteta as Guendouzi makes it so clear how much he rates the man who was in charge before.