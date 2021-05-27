Menu

Arsenal star sends intriguing message to Unai Emery after Villarreal’s win over Manchester United

Arsenal FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi may have raised a few eyebrows with his tweet to his former manager Unai Emery after his Villarreal side beat Manchester United in the Europa League final.

The pair were together at Arsenal before Emery’s sacking midway through last season, and Guendouzi’s move out on loan to Hertha Berlin last summer.

MORE: Arsenal criticised for not giving Unai Emery “enough time” after Villarreal beat Man Utd in Europa League final

It seems Guendouzi is a big fan of Emery, as you can see from his glowing praise for the Spanish tactician as he responded to Villarreal’s victory in the tweet below…

This seems like a clear dig at parent club Arsenal for sacking Emery, as Guendouzi talks up his smart and elegant football, and praises him for knowing how to win trophies.

Emery never won any silverware at the Emirates Stadium, though his Gunners side also made it to the Europa League final, losing 4-1 to Chelsea in 2019.

More Stories / Latest News
Official: Zinedine Zidane leaves position as Real Madrid manager
Video: Pochettino return “more likely” to deal Kane transfer blow to Man Utd & Man City
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be regretting key decision in Manchester United’s defeat to Villarreal, claims ex-Red Devil

Arsenal have also struggled under his successor Mikel Arteta, who, lest we forget, froze Guendouzi out of the side.

It seems pretty clear from this tweet that there may be some hard feelings towards Arteta as Guendouzi makes it so clear how much he rates the man who was in charge before.

More Stories Matteo Guendouzi Unai Emery

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.