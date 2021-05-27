Imminent Manchester United signing makes bold claim to friends ahead of move

Manchester United reportedly look to be closing in on the signing of Aston Villa goalkeeper Tom Heaton, and he fancies his chances of fighting for the number one spot at Old Trafford.

The veteran shot-stopper’s move to Man Utd looks to be all but done, and Sky Sports add that he’s told friends he’s coming with the ambition to become Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first choice.

United fans will certainly hope Heaton can surprise them by doing enough to play regularly, as neither David de Gea nor Dean Henderson look ideal for the Red Devils at the moment.

De Gea got the nod over Henderson for yesterday’s Europa League final, but it seems this decision may have backfired after the Spaniard failed to save a single one of Villarreal’s eleven penalties in the shoot-out.

Henderson, meanwhile, also got a run in the team but didn’t do enough to impress, with the youngster perhaps not ready to be first choice for such a big club.

Heaton has had a fine career, albeit at a slightly lower level, but it will be interesting to see what kind of impact he can make at United once the move goes through.