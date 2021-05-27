Menu

Video: Liverpool fans will love this special message from Alberto Moreno after beating Man United

Liverpool FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Former Liverpool left-back Alberto Moreno sent fans of his old club a special message after Villarreal beat Manchester United in last night’s Europa League final.

It was a close game in Gdansk, with both sides finishing level at 1-1 after extra time before Villarreal just edged it in a thrilling penalty shoot-out.

MORE: Video: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer outlines what Manchester United need in the summer transfer window

Moreno then celebrated by posting a video message to Liverpool fans as he relished getting one over their bitter rivals Man Utd.

Watch below for the clip from the Spaniard, which is sure to go down a treat with Reds fans…

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Etienne Capoue provides insight into ‘really rare’ and ‘really, really hard’ shootout vs Man United
Video: Triumphant Unai Emery thankful for lessons learnt and ‘professional frustration’ endured at Arsenal
Video: Solskjaer confirms Man United considered ‘scenario’ of subbing de Gea but defends decision to stick with costly keeper

Moreno was part of Liverpool’s Champions League-winning squad a few years ago, and he’s got his hands on another European trophy now after last night’s victory.

It’s Villarreal’s first ever piece of major silverware, while manager Unai Emery celebrated his fourth Europa League final win after also lifting the trophy three times during his days as Sevilla boss.

More Stories Alberto Moreno

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.