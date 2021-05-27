Video: Liverpool fans will love this special message from Alberto Moreno after beating Man United

Former Liverpool left-back Alberto Moreno sent fans of his old club a special message after Villarreal beat Manchester United in last night’s Europa League final.

It was a close game in Gdansk, with both sides finishing level at 1-1 after extra time before Villarreal just edged it in a thrilling penalty shoot-out.

Moreno then celebrated by posting a video message to Liverpool fans as he relished getting one over their bitter rivals Man Utd.

Watch below for the clip from the Spaniard, which is sure to go down a treat with Reds fans…

Moreno was part of Liverpool’s Champions League-winning squad a few years ago, and he’s got his hands on another European trophy now after last night’s victory.

It’s Villarreal’s first ever piece of major silverware, while manager Unai Emery celebrated his fourth Europa League final win after also lifting the trophy three times during his days as Sevilla boss.