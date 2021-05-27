Liverpool duo’s future unclear, but mass clear-out expected in summer transfer window

Liverpool are reportedly set to offload a number of players in this summer’s transfer window.

It’s been a difficult season at Anfield, with Jurgen Klopp’s side never really looking like one of the main Premier League title contenders as injuries took their toll.

Still, it’s also clear there’s plenty of deadwood in this Liverpool squad, and Goal claim a long list of players could now be on their way out this summer.

Divock Origi, Marko Grujic, Harry Wilson and Loris Karius are among the players who look set to depart, according to Goal.

Interestingly, however, Goal suggest that Xherdan Shaqiri and Takumi Minamino’s futures remain unclear at this point, even though many Reds fans may well have expected them to be shown the door.

Shaqiri has not been as much of a regular for Liverpool in recent times and hasn’t really contributed enough for a while now, but it seems Klopp may still have a role for him.

Minamino, meanwhile, also struggled to make an impact for LFC and hasn’t really done much of note during his time on loan at Southampton either.