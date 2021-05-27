Meeting tomorrow: Liverpool to hold talks over beating Arsenal to £40million transfer

Liverpool are reportedly set to hold talks over a transfer deal for Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma in a meeting with his agent tomorrow.

According to Anfield Central, the Reds are ramping up their transfer plans, and Bissouma is one of the players they’re interested in as they seek a replacement for the departing Georginio Wijnaldum.



The Netherlands international is out of contract this summer and Bissouma could be ideal to fill that role, with Fabrizio Romano also reporting on Liverpool’s interest, whilst adding that Arsenal are in the mix as well…

Yves Bissouma is appreciated and he’s ‘one of the options’ in the Arsenal list as midfielder but NOT the first one. #AFC are also looking at different kind of players in this position. ? Many clubs are interested in Bissouma – Liverpool too. The race is open. ? #AFC #LFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 27, 2021

Bissouma has shone in the Premier League and looks like he could be ready to step up to a bigger club, though Anfield Central suggest Liverpool may not be keen on paying his £40million asking price.

The Mali international would be pretty expensive if that’s what he ends up moving for, and of course LFC won’t be getting anything from Wijnaldum’s departure due to him being a free agent.

Arsenal could also do with signing Bissouma after an unconvincing season from Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny, with changes clearly needed if Mikel Arteta is to steer the team back into Europe any time soon.