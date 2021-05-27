According to Football Insider, the five-year contract that Ibrahima Konate has reportedly agreed to with Liverpool will see the ace paid almost double what he currently is at RB Leipzig.

Football Insider report that Konate will earn a basic wage of around £70,000-a-week, though the centre-back will net for more cash based on appearances, as well as team and individual performance bonuses.

It’s added that the Reds have confirmed to Leipzig that they will trigger the 22-year-old’s £30.5m (€35m) release clause, with Konate already having completed part of his medical.

Football Insider have found that the total cost of the deal will be at least £49m but suggest that the signature may not be officially announced for weeks.

Jurgen Klopp is in desperate need of a new centre-back after a season that was almost completely ruined by long-term injuries to key defenders Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.

The Reds were actually in need of another defender when they sold Dejan Lovren to Zenit last summer, but the decision to avoid a replacement was a risk that turned out to be proven right.

No additions in the area last summer meant that academy graduates Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips were thrust into important first-team roles, whilst defensive midfielder Fabinho and even Jordan Henderson had to step back in and cover for their injured teammates.

Liverpool fans and Klopp can get a closer look at Konate this summer when he features at the European Under-21 Championships with France, with the 6ft4 ace no doubt driven to show he has the credentials to play for the senior national team very soon.

Whilst the 22-year-old has developed very well since joining Leipzig from Sochaux in the summer of 2017, Konate may well be a risky recruit owing to his own troubled injury history.

Konate has missed 46 matches due to injury since joining Leipzig, according to Transfermarkt, so essentially a season’s worth of football.

Liverpool have still down well to tie the ace down to an initial wage of £70,000-a-week whilst many of their rivals pay considerably bigger amounts to players that have struggled to deliver.

Konate will not just be thrust into a club of earners of over £100,000-a-week, the defender will have to earn it.