Youngsters Phil Foden and Mason Mount are being tipped to play key roles for their respective clubs as Manchester City and Chelsea meet in this weekend’s Champions League final.

The pair are among the finest young players in the country and indeed the world at the moment, and former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick thinks they have what it takes to be decisive in this huge game.

Foden has become increasingly important for Man City this season, playing a key role in their Premier League title success, while Mount has improved immensely since Thomas Tuchel was appointed Chelsea manager in January.

Speaking to CaughtOffside ahead of the big game, Chadwick said he felt City were the favourites, though he wouldn’t rule out Chelsea and singled out Foden and Mount as the players to watch.

“You’ve got to fancy City with the squad they’ve got, but Tuchel does seem to have the Midas touch over Guardiola at the moment, so it’ll be a hugely interesting game,” Chadwick said.

“I’m sure City will dominate possession and if they take their chances they’ll win the game.

“I think it’s a massive night for Phil Foden, who I think will start the game and he can be a real shining light in a big game. And on the other side there’s Mason Mount, another fantastic player.

“It’s probably the first Champions League final where two young English players can hold the key for both teams’ success in the game, which can only bode well for the Euros coming up this summer as well.”

Meanwhile, former Chelsea star Alan Hudson admitted he felt this could end up being a boring final due to the tactical nature of it, with both managers so desperate not to lose.

“It will be one of the most tactical Champions League finals ever,” Hudson told CaughtOffside. “Both managers will be desperate not to lose, which could make for a boring 90 or 120 minutes unless we have a very early goal. It’s not a Premier League match where the chips were nowhere near as high.

“Tuchel won’t want to be known as the manager who only loses Champions League finals, because next season will be an even bigger challenge than when he took the job.”