Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay caught the eye of Real Madrid in the Europa League final, according to a quite bizarre report from Don Balon.

Man United fans, and rival fans alike, are still in the process of determining whether McTominay is of the required standard to be a fully-fledged starter for a club of United’s calibre.

However, having seen him boss the midfield in the Europa League final, Don Balon report that Real Madrid are in no doubt, with Los Blancos potentially interested in signing the Scotsman.

While this is one of the more outrageous transfer rumours you will hear of this summer, and it has to be taken with an almighty pinch of salt, Real Madrid have been known to knee-jerk into signings.

Florentino Perez is notorious for targeting whoever the flavour of the month may be, and even after Man United were defeated in the Europa League final, McTominay may well have earned that tag with his performance.

Though Don Balon are under the impression that those at the Santiago Bernabeu are dreaming of McTominay lining up in Real Madrid’s famous white strip, you’d be unwise to be roped into the idea it could actually happen.

