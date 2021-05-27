Paul Scholes singles Manchester United star out for criticism after Europa League final defeat

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes was critical of goalkeeper David de Gea after the Red Devils were beaten by Villarreal in last night’s Europa League final.

The Spain international got the nod over Dean Henderson in goal, and it looks like that decision backfired for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as his ‘keeper put in a poor showing in the penalty shoot-out.

It was a thrilling contest between the two teams, with all even players from each side ending up taking a spot-kick after the game finished 1-1 after extra time.

Unfortunately for United, De Gea did not do his job in goal as he failed to save a single one of Villarreal’s penalties before then having his own effort saved at the end.

Speaking on BT Sport after the game, as quoted by the Metro, Scholes took aim at De Gea, saying he never looked like he’d be a good option in the shoot-out after his poor recent record with penalties.

“Once you get to penalties anything can happen, we know that,” the former United and England midfielder said.

“I always feel a little bit worried being an Englishman that we’d be on the wrong side of it.

“But the penalties, you have to say… David… we spoke about his record before it, he didn’t look like saving a penalty.”